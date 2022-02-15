Caught: Stolen gun and drugs seized following pursuit in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stolen gun and drugs were seized following a pursuit by deputies in Catawba County, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Sherrills Ford resident James Lineberger, 45, who was speeding on Hopewell Church Road around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The suspect, who deputies learned was driving with a revoked license, refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Lineberger was taken into custody a short time later when the pursuit came to an end after he stopped and tried to flee on foot, according to the sheriff’s report.

‘This animal has to be taken off the street.’ Family of slain CATS bus driver demand justice in shooting

He faces multiple charges including multiple drug-related charges, eluding arrest, stolen gun possession, and fictitious registration plates.

Lineberger secured a $60,000 bond and will appear in court next month.