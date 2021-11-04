Stolen car evades NC police, crashes into tree; 3 injured juveniles found at the scene

Crime and Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three kids are in the hospital after someone crashed a stolen car into a tree.

Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Winston-Salem Gang Unit say they located a stolen vehicle near Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street. It sped away when the officers attempted to stop it.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Eventually, they located the stolen vehicle at N. Cherry Street and W. 20th Street after it had hit a tree.

According to officers, the driver had fled the scene, leaving three juvenile passengers inside. The three kids were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone knows anything about this, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories