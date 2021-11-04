Stolen car evades NC police, crashes into tree; 3 injured juveniles found at the scene

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three kids are in the hospital after someone crashed a stolen car into a tree.

Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Winston-Salem Gang Unit say they located a stolen vehicle near Northwest Boulevard and Oak Street. It sped away when the officers attempted to stop it.

Eventually, they located the stolen vehicle at N. Cherry Street and W. 20th Street after it had hit a tree.

According to officers, the driver had fled the scene, leaving three juvenile passengers inside. The three kids were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone knows anything about this, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.