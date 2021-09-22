Statesville woman wanted for not showing up to court in vehicular homicide

Crime and Public Safety

by: Joey Gill

Posted: / Updated:
Jennifer Jean

Jennifer Jean (source: Statesville Police Department)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Statesville Police Department need your help in locating a woman wanted on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and second degree murder for failing to show up to court.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

According to Statesville Police, 37-year-old Jennifer Jean struck and killed Tyree Dalton at the intersection of Wilson Lee Boulevard and Winston Avenue on March 12. She was scheduled to appear in court but never showed up.

Investigators say Jean is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 235 pounds. She is last known to live on the 1000 block of Wilmington Avenue.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jean, you’re asked to call Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories