Statesville woman wanted for not showing up to court in vehicular homicide

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Statesville Police Department need your help in locating a woman wanted on charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and second degree murder for failing to show up to court.

According to Statesville Police, 37-year-old Jennifer Jean struck and killed Tyree Dalton at the intersection of Wilson Lee Boulevard and Winston Avenue on March 12. She was scheduled to appear in court but never showed up.

Investigators say Jean is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 235 pounds. She is last known to live on the 1000 block of Wilmington Avenue.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jean, you’re asked to call Statesville Police Department at (704) 878-3406.