CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old Statesville man was sentenced to 11 years in prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint on the same day in 2020, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena J. King.

Anthony Turner Jr. and an accomplice, 21-year-old Xavier Poteat, are accused of robbing two stores within two hours of each other on October 9, 2020.

According to court documents, Turner and Poteat walked into a BP convenience store in Iredell County around 2:30 a.m. Turner walked up to the store clerk while Poteat reportedly waited by the door.

Turner pointed a firearm at the store clerk and demanded money, records show. The clerk emptied both registers, gave the money to turner and the two men fled the store.

Around 3:40 a.m. on the same day, Turner and Poteat walked into a Circle K also in Iredell County, according to court documents.

Poteat again waited by the door while turner pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded cash. The store clerk obeyed the command and the two men fled the scene.

Authorities that were responding to the robbery spotted the suspect’s vehicle and the two men were arrested.

Law enforcement found two firearms inside the vehicle, documents said. Turner had previous felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Prosecutors said Turner pleaded guilty to robbery of a business affecting interstate commerce, also known as “Hobbs Act” robbery, and use, carry and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

Poteat pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery.

Turner was sentenced to 135 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Poteat was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of supervised release for his role in the robbery.