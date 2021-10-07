Statesville man out on bond arrested again on 30 additional charges for child sexual exploitation

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man who was out on bond has been arrested again for 30 additional charges of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the ICSO.

Deputies said Tony Ernest Bunton, 64, was originally arrested on Aug. 31, 2021 and charged with four counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators executed a search warrant at his home where they seized several electronic devices and other items.

Investigators had responded to the home at the end of August following a cyber-tip from the NC State Bureau of Investigations regarding a person in Iredell County in possession of child pornography.

Bunton was issued a $100,000 secure bond at the time and was able to make bond. Bunton was out of custody on bond when he was arrested again on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 on 30 new charges.

The 30 new felony arrest warrants stem from the initial search back in August. Pictures and videos of child pornography were discovered downloaded onto the computers seized that are owned by Bunton, deputies said. Bunton was brought back to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was served again.

Bunton was issued $350,000 secured bond on these new charges, the sheriff’s office said.