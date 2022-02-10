Statesville man facing 380 charges of child sex crimes, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 52-year-old Statesville man was charged with 380 counts of child sex offenses that happened over a three-year period, according to the Statesville Police Department.
Authorities said police were notified Monday of the sex offense.
Investigators learned that numerous sexual assaults had happed over a three-year period, police said.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for a home on Wexford Way and collected evidence.
After gathering evidence and statements from the victim and witnesses, police said William Ray Clark was arrested on scene and taken before a judge.
He was charged with the following crimes:
- 74 counts of First-Degree Statutory Rape
- 78 counts of Incest
- 78 counts of Indecent Liberties
- 74 counts of Sex Act by Substitute Parent
- 76 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with a Child by Adult
A judge denied Clark bond due to being a danger to the public.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, police said.