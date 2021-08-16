Statesville man charged with selling meth from hotel room

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville man is facing drug charges after undercover investigators purchased crystal meth from inside of his hotel room, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said narcotics investigators set up undercover surveillance after receiving information that 38-year-old William France was actively selling drugs from his hotel room on Davie Avenue in Statesville.

Investigators said they were able to purchase crystal methamphetamine straight from France inside his room.

On Wednesday, deputies said detectives executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine. Authorities did not say how much of the drug was seized.

France was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule III controlled substance and felony maintaining a dwelling or place or vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance.