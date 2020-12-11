Statesville man charged with 19 felonies related to sex crimes with a child

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man in Iredell County was charged with 19 felonies related to sexually assaulting a child that reportedly took place in August of 2017, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said a victim identified Jose Rosendo Marquez as the man that had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions.

Detective said Marquez fled from North Carolina to Virginia where he was finally located and arrested on November 23, 2020. He was extradited to Iredell County on December 9.

Marquez was charged with 19 counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and placed on a $2.5 million secured bond.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE