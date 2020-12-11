Statesville man charged with 19 felonies related to sex crimes with a child

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Jose Rosendo Marquez (courtesy of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old man in Iredell County was charged with 19 felonies related to sexually assaulting a child that reportedly took place in August of 2017, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said a victim identified Jose Rosendo Marquez as the man that had sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions.

Detective said Marquez fled from North Carolina to Virginia where he was finally located and arrested on November 23, 2020. He was extradited to Iredell County on December 9.

Marquez was charged with 19 counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and placed on a $2.5 million secured bond.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral