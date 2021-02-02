Statesville man arrested on drug charges; deputies seize over 16k worth of drugs, weapons

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday for multiple charges related to selling drugs, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

ICSO said narcotics investigators received a tip that James Faron Morrison was distributing drugs from his vehicle on a dirt portion of Corry Drive off of Twin Oaks Road.

Deputies set up surveillance in the area and used drones to watch the Morrison. Investigators were able to determine that he was selling narcotics. On at least one occasion, he was armed with a rifle.

When deputies served warrants on Morrison, they found he was in possession of 84.1 grams of “Crack” cocaine, 30.9 grams of powder cocaine and 229.61 grams of marijuana. He was also in possession of five rifles and two handguns.

The street value of the drugs deputies seized was over $16,000.

Morrison was arrested and charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, felony trafficking by possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, and two counts of felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell praised citizens for working with detectives to stop the sale of the drugs. “The community members were tired of this activity in their neighborhood. They trusted us to take this information and turn it into a great case,” Campbell said. “This case also proves we will use new surveillance technologies on our drones to watch and record these drug dealers. We want dealers to know, we are watching them, and this investigation proves it.”