Statesville man accused of stealing vehicle, dirt bike in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 33-year-old Statesville man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stole a vehicle and a dirt bike on the same night, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a business on Old Mountain Road in Statesville on August 12. The owner of the business told authorities that the vehicle had been dropped off the night before and that there was a firearm inside.

While searching the area, deputies found a dirt bike in a wooded area near the business. It had been reported stolen from a nearby home earlier that night.

On August 19, the vehicle was found in Surry County at an exit off of I-77. Detectives collected evidence and returned the vehicle to the owner.

Detectives said they identified Andrew Coleman as the suspect.

Coleman was arrested on August 24 and charged with felony breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor failure to appear.