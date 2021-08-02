Statesville man accused of sexually assaulting a child

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 28-year-old man is facing statutory sex offense charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2020, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a report of the assault was filed in July 2020. Detectives said the victim said they had been sexually assaulted by Curtis Griffin.

Griffin was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense.

During the course of the investigation, deputies said they learned that Griffin had violated a pretrial release order on June 29, 2021. The order had been issued as a result of a domestic violence assault charged. That case did not involve the child from the previous charge.

Griffin was arrested last Wednesday and taken to the detention center where he is being held on a $265,000 secured bond.