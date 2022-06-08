STANFIELD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and woman in Stanly County are facing several charges, including child abduction, after an investigation into “multiple allegations” of illegal activity at a home in Stanfield, according to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation centered on criminal activity at a home in the 8000 block of Harvell Road.

After executing several search warrants, detectives charged 34-year-old Marissa Bolton with misdemeanor child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, sexual battery, delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance, felony conspiracy, abduction of a child, second-degree forcible sexual offense, and sexual servitude (adult victim).

34-year-old Alois Bolton was charged with felony conspiracy and abduction of a child.

The sheriff’s office said detectives are working to identify other potential victims.

Authorities also addressed speculation and misinformation that was spread on social regarding the investigation.

“We would like to let the public know that the social media posts of children being picked up in a van, drugged or held captive are incorrect,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The child abduction charges are not random child abductions, but involve instances of having and keeping minors against the parents’ consent.”

“The video circulating of the “Fight Club” is not related in any way to the individuals of this investigation and has already been investigated by the Stanfield Police Dept. This is a completely separate incident, which has also been falsely linked to this investigation.”

Anyone with a child who may be a victim of these incidents is asked to call 704-986-3700.