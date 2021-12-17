Stanly County man charged with 10 counts of statutory rape, receives $1 million bond

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old Stanly County man was charged with 10 counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

Officials said the investigation began when detectives received a report of a rape in October 2021.

Investigators determined some of the incidents also happened in Norwood, N.C.

Detectives with the Albemarle and Norwood Police departments issued warrants for the arrest of Domincue Perkins for statutory rape of a child less than or equal to 15 years of age.

He was charged with 10 counts of statutory rape and received a $1 million bond for his release.

Perkins is due in court January 3.