CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A staff member at Community House Middle School in Charlotte was arrested at his home for disseminating child pornography, a CMS school board member confirmed Tuesday.
School officials have not said what capacity the employee worked at in the school.
A school board member did confirm that the staff member was immediately suspended with pay.
Queen City News has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for additional information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.