CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A staff member at Community House Middle School in Charlotte was arrested at his home for disseminating child pornography, a CMS school board member confirmed Tuesday.

CMS board member says the board was told a staff member at Community House Middle School was arrested at his home by CMPD for dissemination of child porn

School officials have not said what capacity the employee worked at in the school.

A school board member did confirm that the staff member was immediately suspended with pay.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.