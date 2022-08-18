Ira Hayes, 61, has been charged with murder after investigators obtained preliminary autopsy results. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by Medic and died a short time later, CMPD said.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the incident. Police did not mention a potential motive or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.