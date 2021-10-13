South Carolina massage therapy business reportedly operated as brothel near a daycare

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A massage parlor in Charleston, South Carolina has been busted for allegedly operating as a brothel, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED agents charged 58-year-old Lina Tan Driggers, owner of Oriental Massage Therapy, for operating the massage parlor that permitted commercial sex activity, and for also operating within 100 yards of a public childcare facility.

According to warrant affidavits, the Charleston Police Department received an anonymous complaint from the family member of a current employee in February 2020. That family member told investigators that a member of their family was recruited to work at the business through a Chinese newspaper for the position of masseuse.

“The family member responded to the ad and began to work at the business, at which time their passport was taken, and they were forced to complete sexual acts with clients,” the affidavit stated.

Detectives reported that between March 16, 2020, and June 28, 2021, they conducted multiple surveillance operations at the massage parlor.

“They reported that the clientele for the business appeared to be all adult males, visited the location individually, and frequently exceeded the normal allotted times for similarly advertised message serves at reputable massage locations.”

Detectives also conducted lawful traffic stops on customers as they left the business. One customer told investigators that he frequented the business because it was known for the solicitation of prostitution.

A search warrant was conducted at the business on October 6, 2021, where SLED agents say they encountered a “John” who admitted post-Miranda that he paid for a sexual act from two of the employees.

Driggers has been booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, S.C.

Sister station WCBD reports that a sign on the front door of the business said it has been deemed unsafe by the Charleston Fire Department over multiple fire code violations, and work done without a permit. The latest inspection happened on October 7.