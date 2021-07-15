South Carolina man accused of trying to kill someone with a train

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for attempted murder after parking his vehicle on train tracks with a passenger inside Tuesday evening, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Police arrested Johnny Beheler for attempted murder Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at about 11:14 p.m. on the Magnolia Street train tracks.

According to police reports, Beheler drove over a set of train tracks, went to the second set of train tracks and stopped. The victim tried to exit the vehicle but there was no inside door handle.

The victim told police that Beheler stated he was going to kill her.

The police reports said Beheler moved his vehicle after being hit by the train.

Beheler is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was denied bond during a hearing Wednesday evening, due to what the judge called previous criminal charges and the severity of the allegations.

Beheler spoke up during that hearing.

“I wasn’t trying to harm anyone, we weren’t arguing. My car kind of has trouble,” Johnny Beheler told a Spartanburg County courtroom.