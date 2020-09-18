South Carolina inmate escapes custody for 11 minutes

An inmate at the York County Detention Center made an escape from officers Thursday that lasted only 11 minutes before he was found nearby still wearing his leg irons, handcuffs and jail uniform.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Caleb Bland Williams escaped while he was being transported back to the detention center from an outside medical appointment.

Detention officers used K-9 officers and York County deputies to search the area where they quickly found Williams.

Sherriff Kevin Tolson blamed the escape on human error.

“While we have multiple layers of security measures in place to minimize the potential and possibility of an inmate escaping from custody, human error was the primary cause of this unfortunate incident,” Tolson said. “Thankfully, with Detention staff providing quick information and the speedy response from our deputies, we were able to swiftly put an end to this escape attempt.”

Caleb Williams, how had only been booked into jail September 15, is serving time for receiving and possession of stolen goods.

