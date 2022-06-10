SPARTANBURG, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Spartanburg Methodist College Campus safety police officer and his wife have been charged with multiple crimes against children under 16, SLED announced.

Caleb Rivera, 47, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His wife, Julia Rivera, 47, has been charged with committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child under 16, SLED said. These charges stem from incidents that occurred decades ago.

According to court documents, between the dates of July 25, 1995, and July 24, 1997, Caleb Rivera knowingly and willfully allowed a juvenile to drink wine with him and committed sexual battery on the juvenile, forcing them into his bed and slipping his hand into their shorts and underwear.

Court records show Julia Rivera exposed herself in a lewd and lascivious manner to the juvenile, enticing the child into the shower. Records state while both were naked, Julia Rivera would rub soap on herself in a lewd and lascivious manner, and instructed the juvenile to use the soap in the same way.

Both Caleb Rivera and Julia Rivera have been booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.