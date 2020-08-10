6th grade teacher in North Carolina charged with child exploitation

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A sixth-grade teacher is under arrest after a social media website tip reported him uploading graphic material involving a minor, officials said.
Wake Forest resident Bobby Scott Nealey, 50, faces multiple charges including nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on Friday.
The investigation began as a tip given by a social media site to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The social media site said Nealey had uploaded child sexual exploitation material.
Detectives discovered that Nealey was a sixth-grade teacher as well as a wrestling coach at Butner-Stem Middle School.
SBI, Computer Crimes Unit, and NMCMEC all took part in the investigation.
