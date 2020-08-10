6th grade teacher in North Carolina charged with child exploitation

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A sixth-grade teacher is under arrest after a social media website tip reported him uploading graphic material involving a minor, officials said.

Wake Forest resident Bobby Scott Nealey, 50, faces multiple charges including nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on Friday.

The investigation began as a tip given by a social media site to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The social media site said Nealey had uploaded child sexual exploitation material.

Detectives discovered that Nealey was a sixth-grade teacher as well as a wrestling coach at Butner-Stem Middle School.

SBI, Computer Crimes Unit, and NMCMEC all took part in the investigation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android