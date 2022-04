CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several shots were fired into a home in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Dunbrook Lane.

The neighborhood is located near Nations Ford and Tyvola roads.

No one was injured in the shooting, officials said.

No additional information was released.