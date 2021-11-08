Shots fired into occupied Rock Hill home, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Shots were fired into a Rock Hill home early Sunday morning while two teenagers were inside, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area of Green and Little streets after multiple gunshots were heard just after midnight on Sunday.

Officers said they found a home in the 700 block of Green Street that had been struck by gunfire. Several shell casings were found and the home had been damaged.

Police said two teenagers were inside the home at the time of the shooting but neither were injured. The teens reportedly did not know who fired the shots.

A dark-colored sedan was seen fleeing the scene, witnesses told officers.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.