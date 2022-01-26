Shots fired at SC airport parking garage, 1 hurt

GREER, SC (WSPA) – One person was injured Tuesday evening after shots were fired in a parking garage at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

According to GSP Airport officials, the gunfire happened just after 6:00 p.m. in parking garage B.

Officials said they believe there were three suspects and that they left the airport.

The victim left the airport and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, officials said.

Parking garage B at GSP Airport was partially closed with people being allowed to leave.

The airport continued to operate normally while the authorities investigated the shooting.

