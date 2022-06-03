LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A caller threatened a shooting at a Walmart in Lancaster Thursday night, prompting officers to establish security around the store, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Police said a Walmart employee told the department that the store had received a threat from a person on the phone around 8 p.m.

Officers responded to the store on the bypass to establish a security perimeter both inside and outside, police said.

The officers remained at Walmart until the store closed without incident.

Police said that information was received that the suspect may have been in the area of a Walmart store on Dave Lyle Boulevard in Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Police Department secured that store.

Officials with Rock Hill Police responded to false reports that an active shooter was inside the store late Thursday, saying that at no time were shots fired inside the Walmart.

Authorities said they have not identified a suspect who made the threats. The incident is being investigated by Lancaster Police, Rock Hill Police and SLED.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.