ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people accused of assaulting a man with fists and a flashlight before shooting him in Rock Hill crashed their vehicle while attempting to flee the scene Sunday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Marshall Street around 4:17 a.m. where they found a 28-year-old man on the ground with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his side.

While officers were on scene, they saw the suspects fleeing Marshall Street in a black Audi.

Police pursued the vehicle which turned onto Walnut Street.

The driver of the Audi, 20-year-old Chandler Ward, struck a parked Honda on the opposite side of the roadway, police said. Ward was ejected from the vehicle.

Police said the crash forced the Honda backward into a parked Toyota that had people in the driver and passenger seats.

A 41-year-old man standing at the driver’s door of the Toyota was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, authorities said. The two people inside the Toyota were also taken to the hospital for examination.

Investigators said they determined that Ward and 28-year-old Daryl Trabucco got into a fight with the victim where they assaulted him with fists and a flashlight.

During the altercation, Ward shot the victim, according to police.

Both suspects then attempted to flee in the Audi when the crash occurred.

Ward and Trabucco were taken to the hospital.

Ward was issued warrants for assault and battery by mob second-degree, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Trabucco was issued a warrant for assault and battery by mob second-degree.

Police said the suspects will be arrested and served their warrants when they are released from the hospital.