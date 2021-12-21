Shooting suspect ‘determined to cause harm to his ex-girlfriend,’ NC sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a man who they say fired shots into the home of his ex-girlfriend’s parents, set his rental home on fire and fled from law enforcement officers after an attempted traffic stop.

Deputies are looking for Raequan Mudd after he shot into an occupied dwelling Thursday night, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said. He also faces an arson charge after setting a fire inside a home he was renting in order to get back at his girlfriend who broke up with him.

Authorities said he was upset because he was served an eviction notice that same day.

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Mudd then fired shots into his ex-girlfriend’s parent’s house.

“He is determined to cause harm to his ex-girlfriend,” Baker said.

The sheriff said his office is determined to stop that from happening.

“We are going to find him. We are not going to stop until we do,” Baker said.

Just after 10 a.m. Friday, deputies located Mudd near Durant and Falls of Neuse roads. The sheriff’s office said Mudd wouldn’t stop when deputies attempted to pull him over.

Mudd drove west on Durant Road for about 1.5 miles before he crashed his SUV at Honeycutt Road.

He has eluded capture since.

Baker said he was out at the scene at 3 a.m. over the weekend, saying anyone who doesn’t live in the search area will “stick out like a sore thumb.”

The sheriff believes Mudd is still in the search area near Durant Road.