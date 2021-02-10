Shooting shuts down I-85 in West Charlotte, serious injuries reported

February 14 2021 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Interstate 85 was shut down for several hours Wednesday morning after a person was shot in West Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers were called to southbound I-85 between Billy Graham Parkway and Little Rock Road just after 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Our FOX 46 crew witnessed one car being towed from the scene.

The roadway was reopened around 5:15 a.m.

No more information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

