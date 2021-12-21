1 injured, suspect on the run after shooting outside North Carolina mall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person was injured, and the suspect fled the scene after a shooting outside a Greensboro mall on Tuesday.
Greensboro police responded to a shooting outside JCPenney in the Four Seasons Town Centre on Tuesday and are still searching for a suspect, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Police say the call reporting the shooting came in around 3:41 p.m., and officers responded to 410 Four Seasons Town Centre. Officers found one person who had been shot, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
The suspect fled the area, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.