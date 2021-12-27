Shooting of an officer by a 14-year-old comes on the heels of a rough week for CMPD

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The sight of the crime scene tape at an east Charlotte apartment complex was overshadowed by the sheer amount of police cruisers Monday morning, after an officer was shot while trying to apprehend a 14-year-old larceny suspect.

The incident comes on the heels of a rough week for officers. Last week, one of their own was killed and three others were injured while assisting in an accident investigation on Interstate 85.

Monday morning, police said they were responding to a report of a larceny of a vehicle at the Woodland Estates Apartments, and an additional report of the suspect pointing a gun at another person. Officers said they made contact with the suspect, who led them on a foot chase.

“When the officer caught that suspect, the suspect turned and fired a shot, striking the officer,” said Chief Deputy Coerte Vorhees with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. “It’s a bad day whenever a 14-year-old has a gun and tries to kill a police officer.”

“Why does a 14-year-old have a gun? That’s the bigger problem,” said Greg Jackson with Heal Charlotte, who has been working to get guns out of the hands of teens.

Jackson said Monday’s incident is a reminder of the need for more programs and initiatives to keep teens off the streets and looking towards their futures, some of which have been suspended due to the pandemic.

“It can’t be halted due to COVID-19 anymore,” said Jackson. “We need our masks and safe protocols, but we have to get in touch with these kids on a day-to-day basis.”

The officer shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge, police said.