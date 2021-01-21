Shooting death of man near University City ruled justified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The shooting death of a 35-year-old man found dead near University City in September has been classified as a justified homicide, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly after 4:19 p.m. on September 14, Michael Philip Bibb was found with a gunshot wound near a home on the 9100 block of Sandburg Avenue. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

At the time of the shooting, SMPD told FOX 46 Charlotte that the shooting was related to a robbery, and that it was “not a random act.”

After their investigation, detectives and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office decided not to charge anyone in the incident, ruling the homicide as justified.