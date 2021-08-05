Shooting death of man in north Charlotte in April declared justified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The shooting death of a man in north Charlotte in April has been ruled a justified homicide, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The shooting happened on April 1, near the 900 block of McArthur Avenue.

Police said 43-year-old William Alexander was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives said Thursday that the case was classified as a justified homicide. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office agreed with detectives’ decision not to charge anyone, police said.

No further details about the incident have been released.

