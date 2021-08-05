Shooting death of 33-year-old man in southeast Charlotte ruled justified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The death of a man who showed up at a Charlotte hospital with a gunshot wound in January has been ruled a justified homicide, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the 7500 block of Creekridge Road on January 25 around 10:30 a.m. where they spoke to a witness and found evidence of a shooting, but no one on scene was found injured.

A short time later, police said two men arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. One of the men, 33-year-old Jonathan Robinson, died from his injuries.

The other man, 39-year-old Jamell Robinson, was treated and released. After an interview with detectives, Jamell was charged with felony breaking and entering and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Detectives announced Thursday that the case had been classified as a justified homicide. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office agreed with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone, police said.