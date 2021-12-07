Shooting breaks out in Uptown in front of CMPD officers, suspect detained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed suspect is now in custody after shots rang out in front of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in broad daylight Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte.

The shooting happened in the area of Trade Street and Tryon Street late Tuesday morning, police said.

As CMPD officers witnessed the shooting, they immediately engaged with the suspect and successfully detained him. Search efforts were underway for anyone who may have been injured during the incident.

Image taken by FOX 46 Charlotte at the scene of the suspect

CMPD said the area is safe. Both Tryon Street and Trade Street were closed to vehicular traffic Tuesday afternoon while police investigated.

Hear from Captain Koch about the shooting in the Central Division. This area is safe and roadway is now open. #clt #cltnews #ChatlotteNC pic.twitter.com/V2YyUbptia — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 7, 2021

If you know something about this case, you’re asked to please call 911 or report it to Crime Stoppers.