Shooting breaks out in Uptown in front of CMPD officers, suspect detained

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An armed suspect is now in custody after shots rang out in front of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in broad daylight Tuesday in Uptown Charlotte.
The shooting happened in the area of Trade Street and Tryon Street late Tuesday morning, police said.
As CMPD officers witnessed the shooting, they immediately engaged with the suspect and successfully detained him. Search efforts were underway for anyone who may have been injured during the incident.
CMPD said the area is safe. Both Tryon Street and Trade Street were closed to vehicular traffic Tuesday afternoon while police investigated.
If you know something about this case, you’re asked to please call 911 or report it to Crime Stoppers.
