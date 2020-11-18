Shooting at Rock Hill car dealership results in arrest

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man wanted for attempted murder at a Rock Hill car dealership has been arrested, local officials said on Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding multiple victims being shot around 10 p.m. last Thursday at Top Gear Motors on Cherry Road.

The victims told the officers that they were in the parking lot of the business and the suspect had mentioned stealing a vehicle and he was confronted. After being confronted, the suspect, later identified as Lancaster resident Demarkeyo McClinton, 24, got into his vehicle and fired at the victims while fleeing the business.

Officers were able to locate McClinton on Tuesday and he was placed under arrest. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

