Sheriff: York County woman wanted after child tests positive for illicit drugs at birth

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who is wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.

According to deputies, Madelynn Jade Shackelford, 29, is wanted after her child tested positive for illicit drugs at birth.

Shackelford is described as a white woman, 5’6″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen near Jim McCarter Road in Clover, SC, and could possibly be in the Fort Mill, SC, area, deputies said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 803-628-3059.