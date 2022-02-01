Sheriff: Woman removes bag of cocaine from pants, throws it onto road during Iredell County traffic stop

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Newton woman is facing numerous charges after deputies said she reached into her pants and threw a bag of cocaine onto the roadway during a traffic stop, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies stopped a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway at Interstate 40 on Friday.

While speaking with the driver, identified as 24-year-old Hannah O’Shields, deputies said they become suspicious of her based on the answers to their questions.

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the vehicle and found over a half-ounce of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia used to sell drugs.

Deputies also determined that both O’Shields and the passenger of the vehicle had warrants out for their arrest.

While deputies searched the passenger, O’Shields is accused of reaching into the front of her pants and throwing a plastic bag with around two ounces of cocaine into the road.

She was immediately taken into custody, authorities said.

O’Shields was charged with felony trafficking cocaine by possession, felony trafficking cocaine by transport, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony maintain a vehicle for use, sale, or distribution of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a $200,000 secured bond.