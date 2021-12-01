Sheriff: Union County deputy uses patrol vehicle to stop speeding, impaired driver traveling wrong way

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Union County Sheriff’s deputy used his patrol vehicle to stop a speeding, impaired driver on Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

The UCSO tells FOX 46 that a chase began around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, involving a driver who was speeding, reaching 90 miles per hour, traveling in the wrong lane of traffic on the Monroe bypass.

The deputy involved in the chase used his patrol vehicle to ultimately stop the suspect, the UCSO said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries but will be arrested for DWI and other offenses, the sheriff’s office told FOX 46. The deputy involved was not injured in this incident.

