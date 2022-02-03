Sheriff: Two Avery County deputies charged after encouraging student to shock herself with a taser

Luis Sanchez (left) Josh Marshall (right)

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Avery County deputies have been charged after they encouraged a student to shock herself with a taser, the sheriff confirmed with Queen City News.

Avery County Sheriff Danny Phillips said deputies Luis Sanchez and Joshua Marshall have both been charged with contributing to the abuse of a juvenile and willful failure to discharge their duties.

Both deputies have been let go from the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Phillips told QCN that the case is now being handled by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

