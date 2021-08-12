Sheriff: Two arrested in Rowan County Lowe’s parking lot after caught with methamphetamine “Ice” valued at $30,000

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were arrested on drug charges after deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said they were caught with methamphetamine valued at $30,000.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Special Investigative Unit concluded a drug enforcement operation with the arrests of Amada Kay Hall, 39, of Salisbury, and Christopher Robertson, 37, also of Salisbury.

The arrests took place in the parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Faith Road.

RCSO investigators found approximately 10 ounces of methamphetamine “Ice”, with a street value of $30,000, in the possession of both Robertson and Hall.

Photo: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Both Robertson and Hall were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiring to traffic in methamphetamine.

Both suspects were placed in the Rowan County Detention facility under a $100,000 secured bond.