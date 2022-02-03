Sheriff: Teen found with pistol, various drugs after breaking into Alexander County home

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after deputies said they found a gun, marijuana and various pills on him after he was spotted breaking into an Alexander County home, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a man called Wednesday to report that he had witnessed two suspects, a man and a juvenile, leaving his home in the Bethlehem Community of Alexander County.

Deputies responded and contacted the suspects who were reportedly still on the scene in a vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies said they found one of the suspects was carrying a concealed pistol. They also found marijuana, a smoking pipe, and various pills, including Oxycodone and Alprazolam.

18-year-old Jeremiah Elder of Taylorsville was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of a schedule iv controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Elder was given a $15,000 secured bond.