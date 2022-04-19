LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was found shot to death behind a home in Lancaster County Monday night after deputies said a person got out of their car and fired shots at two men on the front porch, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a deputy was checking a property on South 200 around 8:30 .m. when he heard gunshots back toward the City of Lancaster.

The deputy was immediately dispatched to a home on 9th Street where he found a 37-year-old man on the ground outside of the right rear corner of the house, the sheriff’s office said. He appeared to have been shot multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

Investigators said preliminary information indicated that the victim and another man were on the front porch of the house when a car pulled up out front.

A man reportedly got out of the car and began firing at the two men, who investigators said ran around the right side of the house.

One of the men was shot and fell. The other escaped without injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said other people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, but they were also not injured.

The armed man reportedly got back into the car and left the scene.

The search for the suspect remains ongoing, authorities said.

“We have a full team of investigators pursuing information on this shooting,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The area where this occurred is pretty densely populated and we suspect people saw or heard something that would be helpful to the investigation. I hope anybody who knows something will call us so we can get the person or persons who did this in jail.”

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was a random act and they do not believe there is a danger to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.