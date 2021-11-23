Sheriff: Statesville woman tries to hit deputies with car, flees scene after claiming to have explosive

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Statesville woman who reportedly said she had an explosive device in her home is accused of trying to hit deputies with her car Sunday before fleeing the scene, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies received a call about a domestic dispute at a home on Zircon Drive west of Statesville on Nov. 21.

A woman, identified as 40-year-old Tanisha Marshall, said there was an explosive device inside of the home and she would detonate it if deputies didn’t arrive quickly, the sheriff’s office said.

As deputies approached the home, Marshall allegedly came outside and got into a BMW car and accelerated towards the deputies, nearly striking two of them.

Authorities gave a description of the car to other responding deputies so they could attempt to stop her.

Marshall’s car was spotted at the intersection of Stones Edge Road and Gemstone Drive. As deputies tried to pull her over, Marshall sped off at a high rate of speed.

Marshall was finally stopped and taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said. She was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, misdemeanor speeding, careless and reckless driving to endanger and open container in the passenger area of a vehicle.