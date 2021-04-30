Sheriff: Rowan County man giving advice on ‘spanking techniques’ found with child porn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 34-year-old Cleveland man who was reported to have been giving advice on spanking techniques was found with 60 images of child pornography, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said detectives began investigating after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children saying that a resident, identified as Joshua David Agner, was giving “advice on spanking techniques” and possible physical abuse with small children.

NCMEC also reported that the man had images of nude boys and girls ranging in ages from infant to preschool. Some of the photos allegedly involved sexual acts.

Authorities said detectives found that Agner possessed and disseminated 60 images of child pornography.

Joshua Agner was charged with 25 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and 35 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor. More charges are possible as the investigation continues.