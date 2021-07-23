Sheriff: Person with ties to Rock Hill Police killed inside apartment building

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found inside an apartment building Friday in Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, July 23, at 3:15 p.m., deputies were called to the Anderson Apartment Building at 108 East Main Street after a person was found dead inside an apartment.

The Rock Hill Police requested the York County Sheriff’s Office to investigate this murder due to the person having ties to their agency, the YCSO said.

No suspects are in custody at this time and investigators believe this is not a random act of violence.

York County detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to please call the sheriff’s office at 803-628-3059 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

This case remains under investigation.