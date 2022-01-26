Sheriff: Person buys Audi car using fraudulent check in Union County

Fraudulent check suspect (courtesy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are trying to identify a person they said bought an Audi car using a fraudulent check in Union County earlier this month, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the suspect used the fraudulent check to purchase a blue 2012 Audi A4.

They are believed to still be driving the car.

The suspect was wearing a blue mask and a black shirt, photos showed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

