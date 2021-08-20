Sheriff: ‘Opioids are killing people.’ 2 arrested, 2 sought on fentanyl, meth charges in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and woman have been arrested and two people are still being sought in connection to trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in the area, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Saturday, Aug. 14, just before 11 a.m., deputies were called to a home on Crenson Drive in Lancaster for a medical emergency. They found Jennifer Marie Haire, 26, and Glendale Zerderrick Bufford, 34, inside the home. Haire and Bufford live at the home, deputies said.

Haire had an injury and required treatment. She was transported to a medical facility, the sheriff’s office said.

Based upon observations made by deputies inside the home, the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force and the sheriff’s office Drug Task Force were called in, and a search warrant for the home was obtained.

During the search, investigators found 5.46 grams of suspected fentanyl, 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a $10 bill with residue, and digital scales in a safe in the pair’s bedroom. A 9 mm pistol was also found, the sheriff’s office said.

Bufford was arrested at the residence and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center. He has been charged with trafficking fentanyl 4-14 Grams, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 Grams, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony. Bond has been denied, the sheriff’s office said.

Once released from the hospital. Haire was arrested at a separate residence along Kershaw Camden Highway in Health Springs, and is also being held without bond, the sheriff’s office said.

A search warrant was subsequently obtained for the home on Kershaw Camden Highway where deputies found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with pipes and scales.

Dakota Bert Clendenin III, 27, and Julie Ann Marie Ellis, 31, live at the Kershaw Camden Highway home and were there when deputies first arrived, but left before the search was done. Warrants charging each of them with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine were obtained and are pending service, the sheriff’s office said.

“Opioids, particularly Fentanyl, are killing people,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Despite the danger and the publicity about all the overdoses and deaths, people keep messing with this stuff. As long as they do, we’re going to keep tracking them down and putting them in jail.”