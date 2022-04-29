RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say a Fayetteville man who threw fentanyl out of his car window at a traffic stop in Hoke County now faces five drug charges.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Rahsaan James, 46, was being held at the county’s detention center on a $50,000 secured bond following his arrest Thursday.

He is charged with trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia related to marijuana.

Deputies say when they stopped James’ car along Lindsay Road, an unknown item was thrown out of the driver’s window. It was retrieved and determined to be fentanyl.

Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were also found during a search of the vehicle, deputies said.