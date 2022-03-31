STONY POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hiddenite man is facing eight charges of identity theft after he was accused of taking and using a debit card a woman had left at the gas pumps at a station in Stony Point, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a woman told deputies that she had traveled through Iredell County and stopped at a gas station in Stony Points.

After leaving the station, the woman said she realized that she had left her debit card at the gas pumps.

A few days later, she had multiple charges on her account that she did not make or authorize.

Detectives interviewed the victim who provided them with documents and bank statements related to the card.

Investigators also gathered evidence from various businesses that indicated 30-year-old Jordan Ratliff was the suspect.

Ratliff was arrested and charged with eight counts of felony identity theft.

He was issued a $75,000 secured bond.