Sheriff: NC man arrested after throwing bag of meth out truck window in Burke County

CONNELLY SPRINGS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Caldwell County man was arrested Tuesday after he was seen throwing a bag of methamphetamine out of the cab of a pickup truck before a traffic stop, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies saw what they called a “suspicious pickup truck” driving on Spaniel Street in Connelly Springs on Feb. 15.

Deputies reported seeing a bag being thrown from the cab of the truck on East Burke Blvd and pulled the vehicle over.

Jessie Alan Clark, a convicted felon, was identified as the driver. The sheriff’s office said Clark has been the subject of multiple investigations for trafficking heroin and meth.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found a pistol and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the bag that was thrown from the truck was found nearby and contained around two-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine.

Clark was taken to jail and charged with felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and various other drug offenses.

He received a $300,000 secured bond.

On January 5, Clark was arrested after Morganton Police found around a quarter pound of methamphetamine and around 14 grams of heroin.

He was arrested and charged with multiple charges. Clark posted his $25,000 bond and was released on January 12.

He was previously arrested for a similar crime in Burke County last November. Deputies said Clark was arrested at the County Mark gas station in Dysartsville Road. Authorities said they found a pound of meth and a pound of marijuana in his vehicle.

Clark has over 100 criminal processes in the North Carolina Court Information System with many misdemeanor charges dating back to June 2003.

He has also been charged with the following felony charges, NC Court records show: