Sheriff: Man with young child breaks into building on Iredell County property, flees when confronted

TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a man who was spotted stealing items from a home in Troutman Saturday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the man entered a property on Moose Club Road on February 5 driving a white GMC van with no registration plate on it. The van had a utility trailer attached to it.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The suspect broke into a building on the property, taking a three-wheeler and other items, authorities said.

The man allegedly had a young child with him at the time of the break-in.

Deputies said that when the property owner arrived at the scene and confronted the suspect, the man unhooked his trailer and fled in his van.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or the van is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Detective McNeely at 704-878-3100.